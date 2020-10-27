NSA Ajit Doval meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper at South Block

NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. Sources have said that they had a constructive meeting and discussed several issues and challenges of strategic importance.

"Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment," say sources.

Earlier, US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met for two hours. During the meeting, key focus areas were Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan's situation, and a follow up on their Tokyo discussions earlier this month.

According to WION, both sides "exchanged views on current global situation and its contemporary challenges and discussed our shared concerns and interests including stability and security in Asia, and how best that can be ensured".

This is the second meeting between the two ministers in a months' time and comes amidst Chinese aggressiveness with India and other countries in the region. Both also had an in-person meeting earlier this month on the QUAD sidelines --India, US, Japan, and Australia foreign minister meet in Tokyo, Japan.

Other focus areas of discussions were maritime security, open connectivity, and resilient supply chains. During the meet, the US Secretary of state shared with EAM the Trump Administration's thinking on Afghanistan, with the latter highlighting "India's stakes and its continuing concern that decisions should be made by Afghans themselves without the use of force", sources added.

New Delhi also made "clear that cross-border terrorism was completely unacceptable." This even as India has called on Pakistan to take action on terror safe havens it has been hosting, something that has gone deaf ears in Islamabad.

This is the fourth time the US Secretary of the state visits India under the Trump administration and how the closeness between the two countries.

During the meet, EAM called for "supportive policies" that helps in talent flow and underlined that a "innovation partnership is central to our future". Washington has been tightening visa rules, which has been concerning many Indians going to the US for jobs and education. The number of Indian students studying in the United States has increased five years in a row, doubling from 96,000 students in the 2012- 13 academic year to more than 200,000 in 2018-19.