NSA Ajit Doval holds meeting with Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and scholars after Ayodhya verdict

A day after the landmark Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya title dispute, eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday met at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence to "strengthen communication" to maintain a "spirit of amity and brotherhood amongst all communities."

Doval hosted a meeting of 18 Hindu religious leaders and intellectuals with 12 prominent Muslim clerics and scholars, reports said.

The leaders resolved to honour the Supreme Court verdict and appealed to all the countrymen to abide by it, emphasising that national interest overrides all considerations, Hindustan Times reported.

"The interaction helped to strengthen communication between top religious leaders to maintain a spirit of amity & brotherhood amongst all communities," a joint statement by the leaders after the meeting said.

"Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national&hostile elements, both within&outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest," it added.

Maulana Asghar Ali Salafi, President, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind at a meet at NSA Ajit Doval's residence in Delhi, earlier today: This is not a victory for Hindus or Muslims, it is a victory for India & Indians, this verdict is in favor of everyone.

The religious leaders and scholars from both communities extended their full cooperation to the government in ensuring peace, communal harmony and upholding the rule of law.

Shri Avadheshanand; Swami Parmatamananda, Chidanand Saraswati, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami of Suttur Math, Baba Ram Dev and VHP working president Alok Kumar were among the among leaders and eminent persons present at the meeting.

The Muslim side was represented by Prof Akhtrul Wasey, president, of Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur; Shia leader Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Sirajuddin Qureshi, president of India Islamic Culture Centre; Mujtaba Farooq, secretary-general of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawrat; Mohammed Engineer Slim, vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Pir Farid Ahmed Nizami of Dargah Nizamuddin Auliya among others.

The interaction took place at 11.30 am followed by lunch.

Delhi: Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Swami Chidanand Saraswati at the inter-religious faith meet at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence, today.

Speaking at the meeting, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said, "I am really proud of my nation that such a big issue that was pending since years has been resolved so smoothly. Both Hindus and Muslims have acted very patiently, it is highly commendable."

Swami Chidanand Saraswati expressed similar sentiments. "Everyone has accepted the Supreme Court's decision with love. We have come together and made it successful. I want to thank my Muslim brothers. None has won or lost, whole world is praising our country."