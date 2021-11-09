Headlines

India

NSA Ajit Doval discusses Afghanistan crisis with Uzbek, Tajik counterparts

The meeting was held in New Delhi, ahead of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 10:31 PM IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council of Uzbekistan and both agreed that the future of Afghanistan must be decided by the people of Afghanistan themselves and the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan was important before the issue of its international recognition.

The meeting was held in New Delhi, ahead of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.As per sources, Afghanistan was the major focus of discussions and that both countries felt that the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan is important before the issue of its international recognition.

During the meeting, the NSAs also highlighted the need for long term economic development in Afghanistan. They also emphasized the need for Afghanistan's neighbours to ensure unhindered access to humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the sources said.The two sides also agreed that neighbouring states must play a constructive role in Afghanistan," the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Doval also held discussions with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and exchanged views on Afghanistan.Both sides expressed concerns about the sharp increase in terrorist threats from Afghanistan in the recent past. The Tajik side highlighted the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan. Discussions were also held on the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. On the bilateral side, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development.NSA Doval is expected to hold meetings with the Russian counterpart Patrushev, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council - Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov on November 10.During the dialogue, India, along with seven other countries, will discuss in detail terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan and around it. Extremism and radicalisation are also key concerns among many participants.(With ANI inputs)

