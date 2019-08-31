Nripendra Misra retires from PMO, Cabinet Secy PK Sinha moves in

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

World’s most expensive car ever sold fetched almost double of Rs 615-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission, what makes it special

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli craze sweeps Bengaluru, cops thrilled to meet star cricketer

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

HomeIndia

India

Nripendra Misra retires from PMO, Cabinet Secy PK Sinha moves in

The PM took to Twitter to convey his best wishes to Misra for his future endeavours.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was on Friday appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO after Nripendra Misra’s request to be relieved as Principal Secretary was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Misra to continue in his position for the next two weeks. The PM took to Twitter to convey his best wishes to Misra for his future endeavours.

“After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM  Modi tweeted.

“Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable,” PM Modi added.

In a statement following his decision to retire, Misra said, “It has been a privilege to serve the country under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf takes fifer as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 142 runs in Hambantota

This filmmaker won record 35 National Awards; more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli combined; but never won...

This Deepika Padukone-owned company built her Rs 500 crore net worth; made Purplle, Furlenco, Epigamia profitable

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

17 workers die after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram's Sairang

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE