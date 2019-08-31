Nripendra Misra retires from PMO, Cabinet Secy PK Sinha moves in

The PM took to Twitter to convey his best wishes to Misra for his future endeavours.

Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was on Friday appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO after Nripendra Misra’s request to be relieved as Principal Secretary was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Misra to continue in his position for the next two weeks. The PM took to Twitter to convey his best wishes to Misra for his future endeavours.

“After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable,” PM Modi added.

In a statement following his decision to retire, Misra said, “It has been a privilege to serve the country under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me.”