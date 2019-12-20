NRC process will not start without consulting stakeholders or talking to people: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defending the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the new law has nothing to do with existing citizens of this country and will hold people who fled persecution.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. The amended citizenship law leaves out Muslim refugees for expedited citizenship who have been in India before December 31, 2014.

Reacting to reports of protests across the country, Sitharaman said, "Citizenship Act is an Act through which citizenship is given to people who fled persecution. For 70 yrs they've been waiting, it's an Act which will give them citizenship so they can live a life of dignity. It has nothing to do with existing citizens of this country."

Amid concerns that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be used against Muslims as they will not be covered under the new citizenship law. On this, Sitharaman said all stakeholders will be consulted before the NRC process starts.

"I wish to state that as and when NRC process will start, it will not start without consulting the stakeholders or talking to people. I find it very very surprising that responsible political parties are linking the Citizenship Act to something which hasn't started yet," she added.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents of parents or grandparents dating back to the pre-1971 situation.

"Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to the date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience," the tweet said.

"Illiterate citizens, who may not have any documents, authorities may allow them to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of the community. A well laid out procedure will be followed," another tweet said.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

After nationwide protests on December 19, a series of protests were held by Muslims across the country on Friday.

The government has argued that the controversial new law does not apply to Indian citizens and thus they are unaffected by it. However, the critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.