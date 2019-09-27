NRC must in West Bengal to drive out illegal immigrants, says Babul Supriyo

Supriyo slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for spreading misinformation about the NRC in order to create confusion among citizens on the issue of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday raked up the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and said that it must be implemented in West Bengal to drive out foreigners, who are living illegally in the country and infringing on the rights of Indian citizens.

"NRC must be prepared in West Bengal to oust those who are outsiders and are infringing on the rights of Indians. NRC is not something new. It was initiated in 1982 at the time of Rajiv Gandhi. The BJP government has the courage to implement it," said the Union minister.

Supriyo slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for spreading misinformation about the NRC in order to create confusion among citizens on the issue of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "The West Bengal government is misleading the people and creating confusion with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC," he said.

BORDERING PROBLEM The five districts bordering Bangladesh — Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia — has high concentration of Muslims population



According to 2001 census, Cooch Behar has 25.54% Muslims, Jalpaiguri 11.51%, Malda 51.27%, Murshidabad 66.27% and Nadia 26.76%

Earlier in the day, during the launch of his 'Khola Hawa' initiative, Asansol MP said that there is a suffocating environment in the film industry of West Bengal as there a political colour attached to the platform and no independence. Supriyo said that technicians or others in the industry have no say unlike the South Indian industry and Bollywood industry. He cited the other industries saying that those have no affiliation with any ruling party or any political party and questioned its prevalence in West Bengal.

He said, "In Mumbai too, we have never seen CM Devendra Fadnavis or the Shiv Sena interfering in the industry.