NRC must in West Bengal to drive out illegal immigrants, says Babul Supriyo

Headlines

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaleya' in theatre steals spotlight, watch

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup history

Vegetarian foods to improve calcium levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Ayushmann Khuranna reveals why he stopped saying 'ladies and gentlemen': 'It is high time that...'

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

HomeIndia

India

NRC must in West Bengal to drive out illegal immigrants, says Babul Supriyo

Supriyo slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for spreading misinformation about the NRC in order to create confusion among citizens on the issue of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday raked up the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and said that it must be implemented in West Bengal to drive out foreigners, who are living illegally in the country and infringing on the rights of Indian citizens.

"NRC must be prepared in West Bengal to oust those who are outsiders and are infringing on the rights of Indians. NRC is not something new. It was initiated in 1982 at the time of Rajiv Gandhi. The BJP government has the courage to implement it," said the Union minister.

Supriyo slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for spreading misinformation about the NRC in order to create confusion among citizens on the issue of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "The West Bengal government is misleading the people and creating confusion with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC," he said.

BORDERING PROBLEM
  • The five districts bordering Bangladesh — Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia — has high concentration of Muslims population
     
  • According to 2001 census, Cooch Behar has 25.54% Muslims, Jalpaiguri 11.51%, Malda 51.27%, Murshidabad 66.27% and Nadia 26.76%

Earlier in the day, during the launch of his 'Khola Hawa' initiative, Asansol MP said that there is a suffocating environment in the film industry of West Bengal as there a political colour attached to the platform and no independence. Supriyo said that technicians or others in the industry have no say unlike the South Indian industry and Bollywood industry. He cited the other industries saying that those have no affiliation with any ruling party or any political party and questioned its prevalence in West Bengal.

He said, "In Mumbai too, we have never seen CM Devendra Fadnavis or the Shiv Sena interfering in the industry.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

'Parliament not place to work for growth of party but...': PM Modi at new Sansad Bhavan

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE