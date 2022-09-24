NR Narayana Murthy criticises UPA government, says Manmohan Singh is extraordinary but somehow...

Manmohan Singh (File)

Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy on Friday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is an extraordinary individual but somehow India's growth stalled under him. He made the remarks that can raise some eyebrows in political circles, at an event at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He exhorted the students to take the Indian economy at par with that of China.

Murthy, one of the most iconic figures of the Indian IT landscape, reminisced his time as a board member of HSBC, London (between 2008 and 2012).

He said initially India used to be spoken about in the meetings at least once every two-three times China would be mentioned. "But unfortunately, I don't know what happened (to India) afterward."

Murthy said he has tremendous respect for former PM Manmohan Singh but "somehow, India stalled (During UPA-era)".

He further said that decisions weren't taken at the government's level and everything was delayed.

The IT czar said when he left HSBC (in 2012), India's name hardly found a mention during meetings, while China's name was taken nearly 30 times.

"So, I think it is your (young generation) responsibility to make people mention India's name whenever they mention any other country's name, particularly China. I think you people can do that," said Murthy.

He, however, said India's image vis-a-vis the West has improved a lot over the last few decades. He said contrary to before, there is a certain level of respect for the country.

According to him, the economic reforms of 1991, when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, and the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government's schemes like 'Make In India' and 'Startup India' have helped the country gain ground.

He also praised China for building an economy six times India's economy in just 44 years. He added that can be done in India as well.

(With inputs from PTI)