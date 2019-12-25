NPR first step towards NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Owaisi

Hours after the Centre announced the updation of National Population Register (NPR), an identity database of citizens, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the NPR is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said 'Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country'. Amit Shah sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents... The final list will be NRC," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said NPR and NRC are two different things and shouldn't be linked as one has nothing to do with the other.

Taking a jibe at Owaisi, Shah had said, "I am not surprised by the stand taken by Owaisi ji. If we say the sun rises from the east, then Owaisi sahab would say it rises from the west. But I want to assure Owaisi ji too that the NPR is very different from the NRC and it has nothing to do with it."

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and allotted Rs 3,941.35 crore for it.

Owaisi further referred to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs 2018-19 and asserted the MHA had stated that NPR was the first step towards the creation of NRC.

"I agree that Amit Shah is more educated than me. He should read chapter 15 of the annual report of 2018-19 of his ministry. In point number 4, he himself is saying that NPR is the first step towards the creation of NRIC under the provisions of aforesaid statues." Owaisi was quoted by ANI.

"On MHA website, the ministry wrote on NPR that India is in the process of setting up NPR. This is the first step towards the creation of NRC. November 26, 2014, when Kiren Rijiju was minister, in a reply, he said NPR is the register of all usual residents which includes citizens and non-citizens as well. In another reply, he said NPR is the first step towards the creation of NRIC," he said.

When asked about people dying during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the AIMIM leader said, "who killed 18 people in Uttar Pradesh? Should there not be an independent inquiry into this? There should be an inquiry. 5,400 people are in jail in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister should speak on it. We expect him to order an independent inquiry."

Massive protests erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the recently enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.