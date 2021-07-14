NPPA caps prices of medical devices including Pulse Oximeter, BP machine

Amid skyrocketing prices of certain pharmaceutical drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a government regulatory agency that controls the prices of pharmaceutical drugs, has put a cap on the prices of pulse oximeter, blood pressure machine, infrared thermometer, glucometer, and nebulizer.

Under the new guidelines, these five medical devices cannot be sold at a profit of more than 70% of the distributor's price. According to NPPA, till now, these five medical devices were being sold with 709% profit. The authority has ordered the sellers of these devices to revise the MRP according to the new rule by July 20.

Here is how the price will be calculated

MRP= Price to Distributer + 70% of Price to Distributer + GSTFor example, if an oximeter distributor costs Rs 500, then according to the new rule, its maximum price (MRP) will be Rs 875.[MRP- 500+ (70×500)/100 + (5×500)/100]= Rs.875.

The cap imposed by NPPA on the prices will be applicable till January 31, 2022. Sellers who do not revise MRP by 20th July will have to pay 100% penalty of over charge amount along with 15% interest.