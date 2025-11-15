Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Hours after a massive explosion reduced Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station to rubble, the MHA termed the tragedy an 'unfortunate accidental incident.' In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Sec, J-K Division MHA, stated that blast occurred at 11:20 pm on Nov 14 inside the police station.

Hours after a massive late-night explosion reduced Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station to rubble, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday termed the tragedy an "unfortunate accidental incident." In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Division (MHA), stated that the blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 inside the police station.

The official explained that the Nowgam Police had recently cracked a terror module based on leads obtained from a suspicious poster. "During the investigation in FIR No. 162/2025, officials recovered a large cache of explosive substances and chemicals, which had been stored in the open area of the police station as per procedure."

For the past two days, Lokhande said, agencies involved in the probe had been processing and forwarding the recovered material for forensic and chemical examination, following standard operating protocols.

"Due to the volatile and sensitive nature of the seized explosives, experts were supervising the handling process continuously," he further said.

However, on Friday night, the Joint Secretary said, during this routine procedure, a powerful accidental explosion occurred, claiming the lives of nine people. In addition, 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the official, the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospitals for medical care.

He also mentioned that "the blast caused severe damage to the police station building and also impacted multiple surrounding structures", and stressed that "the exact cause of the accidental detonation is under investigation and urged the public to refrain from unnecessary speculation."

"The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief and assures all possible support to the injured," the official added.

