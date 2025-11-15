Nowgam Blast: How did explosives seized in Faridabad reach J-K?

Nine people were killed in an explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar late Friday, i.e., November 14. According to the authorities, the incident was accidental but was linked to a recent big explosives recovery by agencies in a terror module crackdown.

Nine people were killed in an explosion at the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar late Friday, i.e., November 14. According to the authorities, the incident was accidental but was linked to a recent big explosives recovery by agencies in a terror module crackdown in Haryana's Faridabad.

Among the nine killed were a special investigation team (SIA) personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), two revenue officials, among others. The blast occurred while the forensic experts present at the site were collecting samples from a cache of explosives recovered from Faridabad, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat.

How did explosives from Faridabad reach J-K?

2,900 kilograms of explosives were recovered during a raid by security agencies as part of a crackdown on a 'white collar' terror module, to which the Red Fort blast, which killed 10 and injured several, was found to be linked. The Red Fort blast in Delhi, dated November 10, is linked to the case registered at Nowgam Police Station on October 19, after Jaish-e-Mohammed posters warning of a "spectacular attack" were discovered in the region.

The investigation into the same eventually led the Jammu and Kashmir police to bust a 'while collar' terror module in Haryana's Faridabad, during which 2,900 kgs of explosives were recovered. Two clerics, including Shopian-based Irfan Wagay, and several doctors, were held in connection with the module.