Now, you can win upto Rs 15 lakh in this contest by government, here's how

Do you know that under a contest by the central government, you can win a whopping Rs 15 lakh? The central government has started a new “Name, Tagline and Logo” contest for Development Financial Institution, in which you can participate, "put on your creative hat" and can win a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category.

In the details of the contest, the government of India explained, "For many years, banks had been the primary source of funding infrastructure. Government has now taken a decision to create a Development Financial Institution (DFI) exclusively for funding infrastructure."

"This has been approved by Parliament through the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure & Development Act, 2021," the government said.

The government has asked people to participate and create a name, tagline, and logo, that should represent "the intent behind setting up of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) and be a clear marker of what it will/can do."

The name, tagline, and logo should be "like a visual signature, easy to recall and pronounce. Each of the three elements would stand out on its own but would represent, a synergized approach."

The last date to participate in the contest is August 15, 2021.

The category for 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize are:Name: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-Tagline: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-Logo: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

You can enter the contest by clicking on this link: https://www.mygov.in/task/name-tagline-and-logo-contest-development-financial-institution/

Explaining the DFI, the government said, it will be a " Development Bank with credibility and a mandate through explicit Government support. This DFI will crowd in, not elbow out, other lenders. It will not do everything itself."

"Therefore, it will not only be a provider of credit and credit plus services but equally, be an enabler and a catalyst for a new ecosystem for infra based on collaboration and on partnership. Its operations will prioritize risk mitigation, product innovation, accessing green and ethical funds and helping to develop a vibrant bond market," the government.