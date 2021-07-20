Headlines

India

Now you can get full refund on flight tickets, here's how

Apart from full refund, if the airlines make any deduction, that will also be refunded by the company.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

If you have booked a flight ticket to go somewhere and now the plan to go is canceled, you do not need to panic about the loss of money. EaseMyTrip has announced a new refund policy for its customers in which if someone cancels the trip due to a medical emergency, then the money will be fully refunded.

In the new policy, customers will also get a full refund on air tickets. Apart from this, if the airlines make any deduction, that will also be refunded by EaseMyTrip. It may be noted that this is the first policy of its kind in this industry.

EaseMyTrip said that due to COVID-19, there is no security among people regarding travel, so keeping in mind the convenience and profit of the customers, the company has taken this initiative. The company feels that such a policy will increase the confidence of the customers as they will not fear losing their money. If someone cancels the trip due to any medical emergency, the money will be safe. Under the policy, the airline, travel and tourism industry will also get a boost because Covid-19 has caused maximum damage to this industry.

According to Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, the company has come up with this scheme keeping in mind the needs of the customers. He said that the demand for travel is highest at the moment and he is worried about booking refunds and cancellations. This offer of the company has been started to increase the travel confidence in the customer.

If you can book a domestic plane on the company's website, then you can also choose this policy there. For this, when you want to claim, you upload the prescription of the doctor's medicine. This offer will be available to all users. EaseMyTrip says this offer will be available on domestic flight bookings. The flight cancellation coverage policy will be sent to the mail on the e-mail on booking the flight ticket.

