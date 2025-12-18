FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3 actions to be taken next

India's largest airline IndiGo seems to be back on track as CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday, in a video message, said that the operation has stabilised, urging staff to focus on their professional responsibilities. IndiGo airline has resumed services. The CEO laid out next action plan.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

‘Now we focus on...’: IndiGo CEO addresses employees in video message, reveals 3 actions to be taken next
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers laid out airline's action plan
India's largest airline IndiGo seems to be back on track as CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday, in a video message, said that the operation has stabilised, urging staff to focus on their professional responsibilities. 

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers addresses employees 

After days of chaos due to disruption in operations, IndiGo airline has resumed services. Informing about the current situation, on Thursday, CEO Pieter Elbers said in a video message that “the worst is behind us” as operations stabilised. He also requested IndiGo staff to return back to their responsibilities.  

“Through the storm, we found our wings again. IndiGo has restored a network of 2,200 flights. The airline's focus now is on three things: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding,” he said to employees in a video message. 

As the carrier made its fleet of 2,200 flights operational, the CEO noted that the last few days have been tough for India's largest airline and thanked pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations, control and customer service teams, for their services in these difficult times. 

As the situation improves, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo’s parent, witnessed its stock respond in a positive way to the CEO's assurance. Having opened flat at Rs 4,980 apiece on the BSE, the stock climbed more than 2% during the session. At 1:36 pm, shares traded 2.92% higher at Rs 5,126.50 per share. 

“Dear Indigo colleagues, through the storm we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us,” he said. 

“On December 9, I shared stabilization of Indigo's operation. After that, we restored our network to 2200 flights. Today, given our scale and complexity, recovering such situation in short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles,” he added.  

What will happen now? 

Explaining the actions that the airline will take next, Elbers said, “Now we focus on three things. Resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding,” while noting that the winter season typically brings heightened operational challenges. Referring to weather-related disruptions, he added, “Bad weather IROP season started this week and all the focus is to solidify operations and doing our level best to keep the operations stable and minimize impact of those external factors on operations and customers.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
