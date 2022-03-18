Now tourists can go from Dharamshala To McLeodganj in just 5 minutes, here’s how

Till now, if you want to travel to McLeodganj from Dharamshala, you had to take a 45-minute road journey. But now, this journey has been reduced to just 5 minutes as Dharamshala Skyway, an aerial ropeway project, is ready.

The project is developed by the Tata Group and was a long pending demand of the tourists.

“A 45-minute ride in just 5 minutes! Our first aerial ropeway project the Dharamshala Skyway — developed in a private public partnership by TRIL Urban Transport Private Ltd. — is ready to transform travel between #Dharamshala and McLeodganj. #ThisIsTata,” Tata Group tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Neha Pandit, Director, Dharamshala Skyway, said, “Tourist season in Dharamshala will begin from mid of April and we are hopeful to see a big jump in tourists due to this project.”

Developed in a private-public partnership by TRIL Urban Transport Private Ltd, the ropeway can reportedly carry 1,000 passengers per hour per direction.

The project has been built at an estimated cost of about Rs 207 crores. And the cost of one-way travel for one person is fixed at Rs 300 and the two-way tariff is Rs 500 per person.

Now that the ropeway is operational, it will reduce the distance by 9 kilometres and save around 40 per cent of the travel time.

On January 19, 2022, the Dharamsala Ropeway was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The top station of this ropeway is in front of the Dalai Lama Temple.

The Skyway has two stations and 10 towers, and the technology employed was Mono Cable Detachable Gondolas System.

How Many Persons Can The Ropeway Carry?

There are 18 cabins with a capacity of 8 persons in each. The ropeway can carry 1000 persons per hour.