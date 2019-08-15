Now, Malaysian minister turns up heat for action against Zakir Naik

Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran on Wednesday called for action to be taken against controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".

"Naik is an outsider who is a fugitive and has little knowledge of the Malaysian history, therefore, he should not be given such privilege to run down Malaysians, what more question their loyalty to the country," said Kulasegaran in a statement.

"His actions do not reflect one deserving of permanent resident status and this will be brought up in the next cabinet meeting." He also asked if Zakir was attempting to create a fissure in Malaysia's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society so as to continue enjoying immunity and privileges. This comes after Zakir's most recent pronouncement when he claimed that Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Zee Media Newsroom