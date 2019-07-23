Now, lock and unlock your Aadhaar for safety. Here is how

UIDAI has annoucned that it is launching a feature that would let individuals lock and unlock their Aadhaar. The move is aimed at increasing security in the face of reports of breaches of Aadhaar data.

Several reports of online data breaches have been reported from various parts of India. UIDAI has come up with a feature called 'lock and unlock Aadhaar' which will help protect Aadhaar data.

This unique feature will protect your Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar number is a unique identification number which is used for essential services like filing IT returns, availing government subsidies.

By now, Aadhaar is probably linked to your bank account no, mobile no and therefore it is necessary to protect Aadhaar data.

The lock and unlock feature on the Aadhaar number can be applied by sending SMS from registered mobile no.

How to lock your Aadhaar number

1. Type 'GETOTP' space last four digits of your Aadhaar number and send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 1947.

2. A six-digit OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

3. Type 'LOCKUID' space last four digits of your Aadhaar number space six-digit OTP to 1947 and UIDAI will lock your Aadhaar number.

How to unlock your Aadhaar number:

1. Type 'GETOTP' space last four digits of your virtual id and sent an SMS from your registered mobile number to 1947.

2. A six-digit OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

3. Type 'UNLOCKUID' space last four digits of your Aadhaar number space six-digit OTP to 1947 AND UIDAI will unlock your Aadhaar number.