India

Now effort should be to stop spread of COVID-19 to rural areas: PM Modi in meeting with CMs

The Prime Minister said that this understanding of the spread of COVID-19 will help the country in having a focussed fight against it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the chief ministers of all the states and UTs in the country to discuss the road ahead in India’s fight against COVID-19.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said, “We now have a reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level.”

The Prime Minister said that this understanding of the spread of COVID-19 will help the country in having a focussed fight against it.

“And therefore, we can now further focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives," he said.

Modi further said now the effort should be to stop the spread of the COVID-19 to rural areas.

The Prime Minister said the suggestions made by the states for a roadmap on the economy have been given due consideration, according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office. 

The chief ministers appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and also highlighted the need to strengthen the medical and health infrastructure in the country. the PMO said. 

Several of them pointed out that with the return of migrants, there is a need to concentrate on strict implementation of the social distancing guidelines, usage of masks and sanitization in order to curb the spread through fresh infection, especially in rural areas.

The chief ministers in their suggestions on the economy have sought support to MSMEs, Infrastructure projects like Power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to the agricultural produce.

Modi thanked the chief ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grassroot level experience.

He said that we must understand that the World has fundamentally changed post COVID-19. Now the World will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function.

The new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity, Modi said.

We must all plan for the new reality, he added. 

“Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing”, he said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of Do Gaz Ki doori and added that suggestion of night curfew raised by many CMs would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people.

He requested all the chief ministers for specific feedback lockdown.

“I request you all to share with me by 15th May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown”, he said.

Prime Minister said, we will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of Monsoon, there will be a proliferation of many non-COVID19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems.

He asked the policymakers to also keep in mind how to embrace new models of teaching and learning in the education sector.

Referring to Tourism the Prime Minister said he saw the potential for domestic tourism but we need to think of the contours of the same.

He said, “I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth.”

Referring to the resumption of train services, the Prime Minister said, this is needed to rev up the economic activity, but said that all the routes will not be resumed. Prime Minister said only a limited number of trains would ply. 

Modi further said that he continues to feel optimistic when not even a single state sounded despondent and that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19.

He said that the Post-COVID era also brings opportunities that India must leverage.

