Now Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 Minutes! PM Modi to Inaugurate THIS expressway on...

In a big relief for commuters, Delhiites will soon be directly connected to the airport and NCR via the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road (UER-2). The journey that currently takes about two hours will soon be completed in just 20 minutes. Commuters will enjoy faster, smoother and more direct connectivity to the airport and major parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both the expressways on August 16 at a grand ceremony to be held near Dwarka.

The opening of these two expressways is expected to bring about a sea change in travel within and outside Delhi, reducing congestion and travel time significantly. Preparations have begun for the inauguration, which will be attended by several prominent leaders, including Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with MPs and MLAs from NCR.

UER-2 Inauguration Date: Delhi Gets a New Ring Road

According to Jagran.com, with the official inauguration of UER-2, Delhi is set to get a new ring road this month. This ambitious corridor will not only provide seamless access to Indira Gandhi International Airport from various corners of Delhi, but will also significantly improve travel to cities like Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jind, Ambala and Bahadurgarh.

UER-2 Inauguration Date: Airport in Just 20 Minutes

Currently, it takes about two hours to reach the airport from various parts of Delhi. With the completion of UER-2, the travel time will be reduced to just 20 minutes. This will not only reduce traffic congestion but will also lead to significant fuel savings.

The urban extension route was conceptualised by Nitin Gadkari three years ago and is now on the verge of opening to the general public. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, the expressway will have four to six lanes, designed for high speed and seamless traffic flow.

UER-2 Inauguration Date: Full Route Details

The UER-2 starts from Alipur on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway and connects to the Dwarka Expressway via Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka. From there, it connects to Mahipalpur, connects to the Delhi-Jaipur highway and provides direct access to the airport.

The Dwarka Expressway, which starts from Kherki Daula and ends at the Shiva statue in Mahipalpur, was partially inaugurated last year itself. The route has reduced the travel time from Manesar to the airport from about two hours to just 20-25 minutes.

An 8-km-long dedicated road has been constructed to connect Bahadurgarh to UER-2 at Dichaun Kalan.

UER-2 intersects the Delhi-Rohtak highway at Mundka and connects to the Sonipat highway at Bawana.

The Dwarka Expressway is also connected to the Gurugram-Sohna highway, which connects to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

These routes will create a strong network, allowing passengers from several cities, including Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Panipat and Gurugram to reach the Palam airport on time.

