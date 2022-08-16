Now, check-in at airports with ease: Know all about DigiYatra app and how to quickly e-board your flight

File Photo

For the comfort of the domestic passengers from Terminal 3 at the Delhi Airport by any airline, the government has started the 'DigiYatra' initiative. In line with the Government of India's DigiYatra initiative, Delhi International Airport on Monday witnessed the soft launch of the beta version of the DigiYatra app for the Android platform.

With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including entry into the airport, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc. The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their faces would act as their documents, like ID proof, and vaccine proof, and also act as a boarding pass.

It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with the Airlines Departure Control System, thereby only designated passengers can only enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines, and others.

Delhi Airport is among the first airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had a seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for the Android platform). The same app will be available in App Store (for the IOS platform) in a few weeks. Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before witnessing the seamless travel experience at the airport.

The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister`s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports in the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport."