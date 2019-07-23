Now, change your Aadhaar card photo. Here is how

Aadhaar number is a unique identification number which is used for essential services like filing IT returns, availing government subsidies.

It is an identification card which contains biometric data and other essential information recognized by the Government of India.

Now you can change your Aadhaar card image by visiting a local Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Steps to upload/change the Aadhaar card image:

Step 1. Download enrollment form from the UIDAI website.

Step 2. Submit the enrollment form to an executive working in the AADHAAR enrollment centre and give your biometric detail.

Step 3. The executive at the enrollment centre will take your photograph.

Step 4. Details will be updated at a fee of Rs 25+GST.

Step 5. An acknowledgement slip with an update request number will be provided to you.

Step 6. Updated AADHAAR card can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.

UIDAI has also come up with a new feature called 'lock and unlock Aadhaar' which will help protect Aadhaar data.

The lock and unlock feature on the Aadhaar number can be applied by sending SMS from registered mobile no.