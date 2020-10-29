Now book whole theatre for Rs 2,999 to enjoy private screenings

After remaining closed for seven months due to coronavirus, movie theatres are now slowly opening. Amidst strict guidelines, the way to watch a movie in the cinema halls has also changed. Rules such as sanitization, cleanliness and social distancing are being strictly followed inside the theatres and the audience is also sitting away from the cinema hall, which means less attendance. In such a situation, cinema owners are also leaving no stone unturned to pull the audiences to the movie theatre. Inox Movies has announced such an offer to bring its customers back to the theatre.

Inox Movies has started its private screening. It has launched an offer in which a person can book a private theatre. The entire theatre can be booked for just Rs 2999 and a person can enjoy the film with friends and family. It is mandatory to have at least two people under this offer, while the maximum number will be 50 per cent of the full capacity of the theatre.

Interestingly, the viewer can make this booking according to their time and day. They will have to decide whether to watch a new film or an old one. According to Inox's tweet, you can celebrate your special occasions by booking private screenings. Inox claims that it will be completely safe and sanitized.

According to the company, the facility of private screening will be available in every theatre of Inox present across the country. For booking, the company has to send a mail to tickets@inoxmovies.com. Full information about private screening will have to be given in this mail. Like when do you want to watch a movie, who want to watch and how many people are there. The company will make all the adjustments according to your mind. People are not coming to the theatre right now because of coronavirus. To attract the audience, the company has taken out this offer. This will benefit the company and customers will not worry about their safety.

Notably, theatres were allowed to open from October 15 amid some restrictions that were put in place. Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes can be opened with seating capacity up to 50 per cent. Inside the cinema hall, seats were marked for social distancing. However, the number of people watching the film inside the cinema hall is small.