Now, book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Paytm - step by step details here

Some good news for Paytm users. Apart from finding available slots, now Paytm users can book their vaccination appointment for both Covishield and Covaxin at the nearest centre via the app. Earlier the Centre had released new guidelines for the integration of the CoWIN app with third-party applications, with an intention to ease the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings.

Facebook, Google and startups like HealthifyMe are already helping people find slots for vaccination appointments by introducing a slew of tools.

In May, the company had launched Vaccine Finder on the app, with filtering options. This helped the users generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

The application uses Co-WIN integration to gather data about vaccination centres. Users will need to register using their number and can locate the centres via pin code or name of the district. They will then be asked to select their age group and whether they are looking for the first or second dose.

The new service is one of the measures that Paytm has undertaken as part of its COVID-19 relief measures. Under its #OxygenForLife initiative, Paytm Foundation donated Oxygen concentrators and is also setting up oxygen plants in government hospitals across the country.

Steps for booking vaccine slot on Paytm

Open the Paytm app on an Android or iOS device.

Go to the Vaccine Slot Finder option in the Paytm app.

It will show a third step that reads the appointment booking capability.

Search the centres near your area through PIN code or by the district.

Filter options through the choices for age groups, 18 to 44 years or 45+ years, and the dose you are supposed to get - first or second.

Select preferred time slot.

If slots are not available, you can click on the 'notify me when slots are available' option to get alerts.