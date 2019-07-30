Now, book a porter and know his rates online

Travelling by train with heavy luggage you can’t manage on your own? Worry not, now you can ensure that a porter waits to help you out by pre-booking him online.

Shubham, a Computer Engineering student at National Institute of Science and Technology, Orissa has developed an app called CLA with an aim to reduce the burden of long-distance passengers. The app will give information about the porters at every railway station. It has been designed in such a way that the passengers need not worry about the safety of their luggage.

Shubham said, “This app will reduce the burden of the passengers while one boarding or deboarding a train.” He further said he is looking forward to the app getting recognised at an all-India level.

“As of now, I have been able to launch it in Khurda DRM office in Odisha,” said Shubham adding the next step is to launch the app at railway stations in Delhi.

The app will be available on the Play Store.

Rashmi, a passenger, said the app will help one now know the exact amount to be paid and the number of porters needed according to their luggage. “A lot of arguments over the porter charges can now be avoided,” she said.

Another passenger, Veer Kumar, said the app will help enable one to book porters from the comforts of their homes. “We, no more, will have to run after porters at the railway stations. Checking out their willingness and bargaining after they demand exorbitant charges will now be a thing of the past,” he said.

