Now autopsy will be performed even after sunset, move to benefit organ transplant

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed revise post-mortem protocols as a move aimed at saving lives and called it PM Modi's idea of good governance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 12:27 PM IST

In a major move, the Centre on Monday allowed conducting post-mortem after sunset in hospitals. However, in cases of homicide, suicide, rape and decomposed bodies this will not be permissible. Earlier, autopsies were performed before sunset and only in special cases was carried out at night. 

Experts ofter complained that this delay in procedure led to organs of donors being unusable because of loss in the crucial hours in which they can be harvested and preserved in the stipulated time window. The Union Health Ministry said that the new rule will not only aid the family of the deceased but will also aim at promoting organ donation and transplant.

It noted, "The change followed multiple references received from various sources and is in line with the government's commitment to promoting ease of living by reducing the burden imposed due to compliance of government processes."

Union Health Ministry revised post-mortem protocols pointed out that in view of the rapid advancement and improvement in technology, especially the availability of required lighting and infrastructure, performing night-time post-mortem in hospitals was now feasible.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed it as a move aimed at saving lives and called it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of good governance. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "British era arrangement ends! Post-mortems will be conducted round the clock."

