Novel coronavirus outbreak: Govt issues travel advisory to Indians visiting China

The government has issued a travel advisory to Indians visiting China after outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, causing a mysterious form of pneumonia.

There have been 41 confirmed cases till January 11, of which one has died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing. Only travel-related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan.

In a statement on Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the mode of transmission is unclear as of now. However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission.

The government said that even though WHO’s risk assessment suggests that chances of global spread are low, the travellers to China are advised to take some public health measures.

WHO risk assessment

To date, investigations are still underway to assess the full extent of the outbreak.

Wuhan city is a major domestic and international transport hub. To date, there have been no reported cases outside of Wuhan City.

More comprehensive information and ongoing investigations are also required to better understand the epidemiology, clinical picture, source, modes of transmission, and extent of infection; as well as the countermeasures implemented.

Suggested measures for travellers in China:

Observe good personal hygiene

Practice frequent handwashing with soap

Follow respiratory etiquettes - cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc.

Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats

Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose

All travellers to China (in particular Wuhan city) to monitor their health closely.

If you feel sick and have fever and cough:

Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing

Don’t plan travels if sick

Seek medical attention promptly If you feel sick on flight, while travelling back to India:

Inform the airline's crew about illness

Seek mask from the airline's crew

Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers

Follow the directions of airline crew while disembarking

If you feel sick on flight or at the time of disembarkation:

Report to airport health authorities/immigration

Follow the direction of the airport health officer

If you feel sick within a span of one month after return from China:

Report the illness to the nearest health facility and also inform the treating doctor regarding your travel history