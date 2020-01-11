Notice framed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by Delhi court in criminal defamation case filed by Zee Media

A notice has been framed by the Delhi Court against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against her by Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Complex issued the order, while, Judge Vishal Pahuja dismissed TMC MP's plea seeking discharge in the case.

Pahuja framed charges against her under section 499 and 500 of the IPC. The court stated that there was enough evidence to put her on trial.

Zee Media had filed the defamation case against her after she allegedly called Zee News ‘chor’ and 'paid news'. However, she was granted bail in the case by the court on December 17 on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. She had argued that there was no prima facie case of defamation in the matter.

Zee Media counsel Advocate Vijay Aggarwal opposed the discharge of Moitra at this stage on the ground that no specific provisions of law provided for the same.

The offence of defamation will lead to imprisonment which may extend up to two years.

The court posted the case for hearing again on February 18.