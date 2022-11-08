'Nothing wrong in what I said': Karnataka Congress' Satish Jarkiholi doubles down on 'Hindu' word after triggering row

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi - File Photo

A day after stirring up controversy with his remarks on the word ‘Hindu’, former Karnataka minister and state Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi chose to stick to his claim, saying there was “nothing wrong” in what he said.

Jarkiholi had yesterday claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning. He also said that "a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here", and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

“There is nothing wrong in what I said. There are hundreds of records about how this Persian word (Hindu) came,” Jarkiholi said in a video statement today.

“This has been mentioned in Swamy Dayanand Saraswati’s book ‘Satyarth Prakash’, Dr GS Patil’s book ‘Basava Bharatha’ and Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s ‘Kesari’ newspaper as well. These are just 3-4 examples, there are many such articles available on Wikipedia or any website, you should please read it," he added.

The Congress leader’s remarks drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with the BJP calling it an attempt to provoke the Hindu population, and his own party terming it as “unfortunate” and rejected it "unequivocally".

Jarkiholi said, "They speak about Hindu Dharm...This that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this."

He said, "Look at 'Wikipedia', where this word (Hindu) comes from? It is not yours. Then why are you placing it at such a high position? If you understand its meaning, you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word Hindu, is very dirty. I'm not saying this, Swamiji has said this, it's on websites."

"A religion and a word from somewhere else is being forcefully imposed on us, there should be a debate on this," he further added.

Jarkiholi is known to speak his mind and has been long associated with controversies. In December 2014, when he was the excise minister in a barely one-year-old Congress government, Jarkiholi had dined and spent a night at a graveyard in Belagavi city in order to dispel superstition around graveyards.

Jarkiholi has also commented in the past that people like him and Microsoft founder Bill Gates had become wealthy without worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. One of the sources of his popularity in Belagavi is an annual body-building contest he organises for local youths under the aegis of his Satish Sugars business.