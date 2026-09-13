‘Nothing was said about Galwan or Arunachal’: Bhupesh Baghel hits out at BRICS Declaration

Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Rashid Alvi have questioned the New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously at BRICS 2026, raising concerns over its silence on Galwan and Arunachal Pradesh. Here's what senior Congress leaders said.

Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, criticised the BRICS Declaration, calling it incomplete as it made no mention either of the Galwan clash or Arunachal Pradesh. Talking to news agency ANI, Baghel said that the Declaration failed to address several issues concerning India. ''The point is that while they protested against the Pahalgam Attack, albeit after so much time had passed, they did not deem 'Operation Sindoor' to be right, so that's incomplete,'' Baghel said.

Questioning the lack of mention of the Galwan clash or China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh, he added, ''Nothing was said regarding Galwan, or Arunachal, concerning the claims China is making about them.''

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: On the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the 'New Delhi Declaration' of the BRICS Summit 2026, Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary and Assam In-charge, says, "The point is that while they protested against the Pahalgam attack, albeit after… pic.twitter.com/8KK4TaHMPX — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader, Rashid Alvi, also questioned the diplomatic impact of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit, arguing that member nations condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack without naming the perpetrators.

''The Delhi Declaration that has been issued condemns terrorism and the Pahalgam incident, but does it state anywhere who carried out the Pahalgam Attack? Does it mention anywhere who is perpetrating terrorism globally? There is no mention of that, no one would support terrorism, but the question is who is doing it? What is the point of a declaration where one cannot identify who is committing the theft? That's why that is not a diplomatic win at all,'' Rashid Alvi said.

For those unversed, the New Delhi Declaration, which was adopted unanimously on the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, the member nations condemned the April 22, 2026 Pahalgam Terror Attack and took a unified stand against cross-border terrorism.

Unlike the SCO meeting, where consensus on Pahalgam could not be reached, BRICS managed to adopt a joint condemnation.