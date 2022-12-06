Search icon
Noted economist and former Union minister YK Alagh passes away at 83

YK Alagh was Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Noted economist and former Union minister YK Alagh passes away at 83 (Photo: Twitter)

Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh has passed away in Ahmedabad after prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. The 83-year-old was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research in Ahmedabad and was not keeping well for some time, his son Munish Alagh said.

YK Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98.

