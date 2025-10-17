FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10...': Prashant Kishor questions Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications

ANI

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor raised questions over the details of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications. Kishor, on Thursday, said, "Today, Samrat Choudhary's updated affidavit has been released to the public. Earlier, when Samrat Choudhary was asked when he passed Class 10, he said it could be read in the affidavit."

He further said, "Today, I was trying to read it, but nowhere does it say when he passed Class 10. He also claims to have completed a PFC (Pre-Foundation Course) at Kamaraj University... PFC is for those who speak Tamil... He has not yet clarified whether he passed Class 10 or not..."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from the Tarapur constituency and Vijay Sinha from the Lakhisarai constituency, respectively, in the first list released for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

The party has also fielded former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi from the Bettiah seat and Tarkishore Prasad from the Katihar seat, respectively. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav, once a close confidant of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been fielded from the Danapur assembly seat.

Alongside, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has already released two lists of its candidates. Earlier in the day, the party named Chanchal Singh as its candidate from the Raghopur seat for the Bihar Assembly elections. This came amid speculation that Prashant Kishor himself might contest from the high-profile Raghopur seat.

The last day for filing nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls is October 17.

In these elections, the NDA will face the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with the Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also witness the entry of a new political player, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

