How Opposition reacted to FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her Budget speech, presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 to Parliament on Thursday, February 1. Sitharaman's Budget speech was live broadcasted on the official channels of Parliament, Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

As soon as the budget of 2024-25 was made live, Congress MP Manish Tewari made a comment on the speech. He said, "It is a 'vote-on-account' which has only one purpose to keep the government solvent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. What's worrying is that there is a budget deficit of Rs 18 lakh crores. This means that the government is borrowing for its expenditure. This number is only going to increase next year."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation...She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly. She talked about a number of things which are couched in vague language like 'confidence' and 'hope' and so on. But when it comes to hard figures, very few figures available...This is going to be a very disappointing speech in terms of being couched entirely in generalities and without enough substance nor any willingness to address the specific problems of the economy..."

One the other hand Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha watches the Interim Union Budget 2024.