Not US, UAE, this country deported most Indians in 2025, check major reasons behind

Many Indians living in the USA faced harsh deportations this year under President Donald Trump’s strict deportation policies. While India raised concerns amid criticism of the country’s treatment of deportees, around 3,800 Indians were deported from US in 2025 alone. However, the total number of Indians deported have been over 24,600 from 81 countries in the current year. Even as US adopted stricter scrutiny of foreigners, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of Indian deportees.

Saudi deported most Indians

According to record shown by the Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament, Saudi Arabia deported more than 11,000 Indians in 2025, a number a lot higher than any other country. In comparison with Saudi Arabia, the US number is lower, however, government’s record shows that in the past five years this year’s number was the highest.

Why were Indians deported from the US?

US deportations are attributed to increased scrutiny under Trump's administration, focusing on visa status, work authorisation, and overstays. Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat are the top states with deportees from the US. Washington, DC has deported most Indians among other states with 3,414 cases while Houston is only second after it with 234 Indian deported.

Which countries deported highest number of Indians?

Countries where a significant number of Indians were deported included: Myanmar (1,591), United Arab Emirates (1,469), Malaysia (1,485), Bahrain (764), Thailand (481) and Cambodia (305). The ministry revealed the major reasons behind these deportations among which the most common is overstaying visas, and this has been the major reasons behind majority of Indian deportations in Gulf countries. Other reasons include working without valid permits, violating labour rules, absconding from employers and involvement in civil or criminal cases.

Regarding student deportations, the ministry data showed that this was highest in countries like, the United Kingdom, with 170 Indian students, Australia with114, Russia with 82 students and the United States deported 45 Indian students.