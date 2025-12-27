FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...

Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know

Not US, UAE, this country deported most Indians in 2025, check major reasons behind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

HomeIndia

INDIA

Not US, UAE, this country deported most Indians in 2025, check major reasons behind

Many Indians living in the USA faced harsh deportations this year under President Donald Trump’s strict deportation policies. Even as US adopted stricter scrutiny of foreigners, it is not the country with highest number of Indian deportees this year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Not US, UAE, this country deported most Indians in 2025, check major reasons behind
Saudi Arabia has deported the highest number of Indians in 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Many Indians living in the USA faced harsh deportations this year under President Donald Trump’s strict deportation policies. While India raised concerns amid criticism of the country’s treatment of deportees, around 3,800 Indians were deported from US in 2025 alone. However, the total number of Indians deported have been over 24,600 from 81 countries in the current year. Even as US adopted stricter scrutiny of foreigners, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of Indian deportees.  

Saudi deported most Indians 

According to record shown by the Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament, Saudi Arabia deported more than 11,000 Indians in 2025, a number a lot higher than any other country. In comparison with Saudi Arabia, the US number is lower, however, government’s record shows that in the past five years this year’s number was the highest. 

Why were Indians deported from the US? 

US deportations are attributed to increased scrutiny under Trump's administration, focusing on visa status, work authorisation, and overstays. Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat are the top states with deportees from the US. Washington, DC has deported most Indians among other states with 3,414 cases while Houston is only second after it with 234 Indian deported. 

Which countries deported highest number of Indians? 

Countries where a significant number of Indians were deported included: Myanmar (1,591), United Arab Emirates (1,469), Malaysia (1,485), Bahrain (764), Thailand (481) and Cambodia (305). The ministry revealed the major reasons behind these deportations among which the most common is overstaying visas, and this has been the major reasons behind majority of Indian deportations in Gulf countries. Other reasons include working without valid permits, violating labour rules, absconding from employers and involvement in civil or criminal cases. 

Regarding student deportations, the ministry data showed that this was highest in countries like, the United Kingdom, with 170 Indian students, Australia with114, Russia with 82 students and the United States deported 45 Indian students. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele
Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason
Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court
UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in
Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know
Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Kohli
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement