Not Telegram, WhatsApp, Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar used this 'secret' app to chat with foreign handler to plot Delhi Red Fort blast

Two days after the devastating delhi car blast that killed 13 people, the probe agencies have uncovered the key suspect Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar, the man behind wheels of Hyundai i20 car that exploded, were in contact with their Turkey handlers through a 'secret' messaging app, Session App. The 'Session App' was used to communicate the members of Faridabad–Saharanpur module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were in continued contact with foreign handlers, as the app is known for its extreme privacy and end-to-end encryption.

About Session app?

The session app is a 'private' messaging app that does not even require a mobile number for registration like Telegram and Whatsapp. The app provides a unique Session ID, from which a person can chat with other person.

The app has few privacy features, including End-to-End Encryption, where all messages, calls, and files are encrypted so that only the sender and receiver can read them. It does not store any chat Metadata, including chats, media, locations, etc. Whataspp for exmaple provides End-to-End Encryption but stores Metadata.

Session app uses a decentralised network of servers (called the Oxen Service Node network), which means it hides user's real location by sending messages through multiple servers, with no central server.

It provides another privacy feature 'Tor-like Routing', which means it routes messages through multiple nodes and hides adresses.

Makes investigative tracing difficult

This makes investigators impossible to trace messages or identify users. Though it requires the internet, the app hides the user’s real location by sending messages through several servers instead of directly. This makes it hard to trace where the message is coming from and keeps the user’s identity more private. Along with Session App, two Telegram groups ‘Umar Bin Khattab’ and ‘Farzand Darul Uloom’, were used to spread Jaish's propaganda, glorifying jihad. asood Azhar's old speeches and writings wer shared on the groups.

During interrogation, Dr Muzammil has confessed that he communicated with a handler using the alias “Abu Ukasa", who had a virtual number registered in Turkey. They initially communicated on WhatsApp using a number beginning with the Turkish country code +90. Then later, the handler directed to switch to Session app.