Not Telegram, WhatsApp, Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar used this 'secret' app to chat with foreign handler to plot Delhi Red Fort blast

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly

Transforming Insurance into a Pillar of Financial Stability: Yernar Zharmagambetov’s Model for Resilient Growth

Happy Children's Day 2025: 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary

When Terror Returns: Why India must act decisively

AI Voice is Now in Every App on Your Phone: How Dhaval Hemant Shah Builds the Voice of Platforms

CISCE time table 2026 for Class 10, 12 released: Check ICSE, ISC board exam schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finall

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

India's youngest boy band set to open for Akon in Mumbai

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Not Telegram, WhatsApp, Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar used this 'secret' app to chat with foreign handler to plot Delhi Red Fort blast

Two days after the devastating Delhi car blast that killed 13 people, the probe agencies have uncovered the key suspect Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar, the man behind wheels of Hyundai i20 car that exploded, were in contact with their Turkey handlers through a 'secret' messaging app.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Not Telegram, WhatsApp, Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar used this 'secret' app to chat with foreign handler to plot Delhi Red Fort blast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two days after the devastating delhi car blast that killed 13 people, the probe agencies have uncovered the key suspect Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar, the man behind wheels of Hyundai i20 car that exploded, were in contact with their Turkey handlers through a 'secret' messaging app, Session App. The 'Session App' was used to communicate the members of Faridabad–Saharanpur module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were in continued contact with foreign handlers, as the app is known for its extreme privacy and end-to-end encryption. 

About Session app?

The session app is a 'private' messaging app that does not even require a mobile number for registration like Telegram and Whatsapp. The app provides a unique Session ID, from which a person can chat with other person. 

The app has few privacy features, including End-to-End Encryption, where all messages, calls, and files are encrypted so that only the sender and receiver can read them. It does not store any chat Metadata, including chats, media, locations, etc. Whataspp for exmaple provides End-to-End Encryption but stores Metadata.

Session app uses a decentralised network of servers (called the Oxen Service Node network), which means it hides user's real location by sending messages through multiple servers, with no central server.

It provides another privacy feature 'Tor-like Routing', which means it routes messages through multiple nodes and hides adresses.

Makes investigative tracing difficult

This makes investigators impossible to trace messages or identify users. Though it requires the internet, the app hides the user’s real location by sending messages through several servers instead of directly. This makes it hard to trace where the message is coming from and keeps the user’s identity more private. Along with Session App, two Telegram groups ‘Umar Bin Khattab’ and ‘Farzand Darul Uloom’, were used to spread Jaish's propaganda, glorifying jihad. asood Azhar's old speeches and writings wer shared on the groups.

During interrogation, Dr Muzammil has confessed that he communicated with a handler using the alias “Abu Ukasa", who had a virtual number registered in Turkey. They initially communicated on WhatsApp using a number beginning with the Turkish country code +90. Then later, the handler directed to switch to Session app. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...
Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF
Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?
Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finall
Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...
India's youngest boy band set to open for Akon in Mumbai
Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly
Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly: Driving AI Innovation in Medical Research
Transforming Insurance into a Pillar of Financial Stability: Yernar Zharmagambetov’s Model for Resilient Growth
Yernar Zharmagambetov: Insurance as a Pillar of Financial Stability
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE