Not surprised to receive ACB letter, says Mehbooba Mufti after being asked to clarify stand on appointments in J&K Bank

Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response, Mufti said in response to the ACB letter.

Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which is probing an alleged recruitment scam in J&K Bank has asked former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to explain whether recommendations made by her ministers had her endorsement.

In a letter dated 03-08-2019, SSP, ACB, asked Mehbooba, "During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019, police station ACKB dated 08-06-2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman of J&K Bank on references and recommendations of a few ministers."

"It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank," the letter further asked.

This comes amid heightened tension in the valley with the former Chief Minister launching an attack on the Centre. Jammu and Kashmir currently does not have an elected government and is under President's rule.

Reacting to the letter, Mufti said she was not surprised to receive it.

"Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today," she said.

Such tactics won’t work, she said.