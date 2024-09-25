'Not something that...': Omar Abdullah slams Centre for inviting foreign delegates to observe J-K polls

A delegation of 16 diplomats from New Delhi-based missions arrived here on Wednesday at the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs to observe the ongoing J-K polls.

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre's move to invite foreign delegates to observe the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the polls were an internal matter of India.

"I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says 'this is an internal matter for India' and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections," Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the assembly elections in J-K "are an internal matter for us", and "we do not need their certificate".

"Also, this participation (of people in polls) is not because of the government of India, it is inspite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people, and they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people. Inspite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that's the way they are," he said.

A delegation of 16 diplomats from New Delhi-based missions arrived here on Wednesday at the invitation of the Ministry of External Affairs to observe the ongoing polls.

The assembly polls in J-K are being conducted after 10 years, and are the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The NC vice president said the people of J-K have been waiting for 10 years for the polls and after the first phase went well "expect a good turnout from the second phase also".

"Regardless of which party, enthusiasm in political rallies has been heartening. Now, we hope that enthusiasm translates into voter turnout also," he added.

Asked how important the second phase was for him as he is contesting from two seats of Ganderbal and Budgam, Abdullah said all election days are important.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | From 2014 till now, secret behind Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Rs 9747542550000 net worth, which makes him..