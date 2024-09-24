'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

After the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval on conducting an investigation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he is not scared of the BJP and JD(S) conspiracy and will discuss with legal experts & ministers how to fight this.

Addressing a press conference, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) will not succeed in destabilising the Congress government. "They might have succeeded in the past, but not this time. It is not a prosecution. I will discuss with legal experts & ministers how to fight this, and take a further call. We will not be scared of BJP and JD(S) conspiracy, as well as that of the Governor's office. People have blessed us. I have their blessing. I also have the high command and party leaders backing me," he said.

He asserted that the people of the state are with him in this political struggle. "I believe in law and constitution. Truth will finally win in this fight. This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Our judicial struggle against this revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue. I have faith in the court," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM further said that all the MLA leaders and workers of the Congress high command have stood by him and encouraged him to continue the fight. "BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice. Throughout my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge and conspiracy politics and I have been winning with the strength of the blessings and wishes of the people of the state," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the people of Karnataka have not given the BJP enough majority to come to power on its own, and so far, it has come to power by conducting 'Operation Kamal' unethically.

"In the last assembly elections, the people of the state gave our party a strength of 136 members without giving any chance to Operation Kamal. Frustrated by this, the BJP and JDS leaders have taken advantage of the Raj Bhavan and made false allegations against me to disturb our government," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

In his judgement, the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The High Court, in its interim order passed on August 19, had granted a temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor.

