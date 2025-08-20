Not SBI, PNB, ICICI, this is the OLDEST bank of India, was managed by..., its first branch was in…, its name is...

The bank's staff primarily consisted of British nationals, mainly from the East India Company. Know more about the oldest bank of India.

Banking-like activities in ancient India evolved into a barter system. Banks in India have a long history, with modern banking starting with the Bank of Hindustan and the State Bank of India, originally known as the Bank of Calcutta, which later became the Imperial Bank of India before becoming the State Bank of India in 1955.

Which is the oldest bank of India?

The Madras Bank, founded in British India, was the oldest bank in India. It was eventually merged with the Bank of Madras in 1843.

When was the oldest bank of India established and who managed it?

The Madras Bank, established in 1683 in the Madras Presidency, was the oldest bank, predating the Carnatic Bank, The British Bank of Madras (1795), and The Asiatic Bank. It served numerous cities in South India. Founded and largely managed by European traders, the bank collaborated closely with the English East India Company.

The bank's staff primarily consisted of British nationals, mainly from the East India Company. It had most of its offices and branches in the Madras Presidency, with its headquarters in George Town, Chennai.

Why The Madras Bank was merged with Bank of Madras?

The Madras Bank, in 1806, nearly collapsed, resulting in its closure and reopening under the same name. It was among the four banks that merged to establish the Bank of Madras in 1843, alongside the Carnatic Bank, The British Bank of Madras (1795), and The Asiatic Bank (1804). The Bank of Madras played a role in the formation of the Imperial Bank of India and later the State Bank of India. The bank is known for its status as the oldest bank in India.

The bank is also notable as a precursor to the State Bank of India, tracing back through the Imperial Bank of India and the Bank of Madras.