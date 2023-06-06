'Not satisfied with...': Bajrang Punia days after meeting HM Amit Shah over wrestlers' protest | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The ongoing protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India, are being led by India's famous wrestler Bajrang Punia, who has stated that there has been no "setting" between the wrestlers and Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister of India.

Punia claimed to NDTV that despite instructions from the government to keep their meeting with Shah a secret, he and his fellow wrestlers disclosed the information to the media. Punia claimed the home minister notified the wrestlers that the probe was ongoing. The protest has not subsided and will keep going, Punia emphasised.

After attempting to throw their medals into the Ganga in Haridwar, the protesting wrestlers visited with the home minister on Saturday. As wrestlers pushed for Brij Bhushan Singh's arrest, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the meeting continued until midnight.

Punia stated that players are not pleased with the response given by the government because it is not granting their requests in the interview with NDTV. He emphasised that the wrestlers would not back down from their promises of action and questioned Shah as to why Singh was not detained.

Punia claims that the home minister gave them the assurance that the government was talking about it and would undoubtedly take action. Punia revealed how the athletes came back in January on government's promises and ‘were labelled liars’.

Punia said that after being expelled from the Jantar Mantar protest site, the wrestlers, including himself, took a leave of absence from their employment and went back for one day to turn the paperwork in. When questioned about the demonstrations' possible outcome. He even said that the wrestlers would be willing to resign from their government positions if they proved to be a barrier to the protest.

