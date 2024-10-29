Jaya Kishori came under fire for her opulent choice that contradicted her minimalistic lifestyle. She clarified that she has not renounced anything as she is no saint or sadhvi in response to the backlash.

Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori received flak over her luxury handbag worth Rs 2 lakh. The controversy was stirred by her recent public appearance with a custom Dior ‘Book Tote’ bag at the airport. After her photos went viral, her followers questioned her credibility and slammed her for her duality. In response, Kishori clarified that she is not a saint and leads a life like a normal girl.

The speaker in her ‘katha’ has advocated a sustainable life, and encouraged the masses to a simple and peaceful life. She came under fire for her opulent choice that contradicted her minimalistic lifestyle. her video carrying a Dior Bag worth Rs. 2 Lakh went viral on the internet. “Practice what you preach,” reacted a user, while another netizen said, “Spiritual preacher Jaya Kishori deleted her video where she was carrying a Dior bag worth ₹ 2,10,000. By the way, she preaches non-materialism and calls herself a devotee of Lord Krishna."

In response to the criticism, Kishori tweeted, "I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life, and fulfil your dreams." She further explained that the bag is a custom-made sans leather. “There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it,” she added.

Kishori set the record straight that she has not renounced anything as she is no saint or sadhvi. “Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya', don't earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi,” she concluded.

Besides the Dior bag, netizens had also indicated Kishori’s other high-end possessions. While questioning her authenticity, several users also posted about her Rolex watch, and a designer stole among others. Meanwhile, Kishori has a massive social media following, with 12.3 million followers on Instagram.