Not much data to suggest Delta Plus variant more infectious or fatal: AIIMS Chief

Headlines

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Meet India's only man who owns a hill station near Mumbai, owns firm worth Rs 68000 crore

Musk owned X rolls out new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Health benefits of Jeera (cumin seeds)

10 highest rated Bollywood films that shockingly flopped at box office

Fastest centuries in Asia Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Amid OMG 2 success, Yami Gautam calls Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘first of a kind’, says ‘wish we could show it to…’

HomeIndia

India

Not much data to suggest Delta Plus variant more infectious or fatal: AIIMS Chief

Dr Guleria talked about the mixing of two different vaccines and stressed that more data needs to be analysed before trying new vaccination strategy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that there is not much data available on the Delta plus variant to suggest that it is more infectious or has a higher mortality rate. However, he suggested that if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour and take the COVID-19 vaccination, we'll be safe against any of the emerging variants.

"There isn't much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it's more infectious, causing more deaths, or has developed significant immune escape mechanism. But if we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, we'll be safe against any of emerging variants," Guleria said.

The Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 virus is a mutated form of the Delta variant of coronavirus, which caused the disastrous second wave of the pandemic in India. 

The AIIMS Director also talked about the mixing of two different vaccines and stressed that more data needs to be analysed before trying a new vaccination strategy.

"More data is needed on mixing of doses, studies show that it may be effective and a little more side effects may be there. But we need more data before we can say that this is a policy that should be tried," Dr Guleria said.

On Doctor's Day, the AIIMS director also remembered the health care workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Randeep Guleria also raised the issue of violence against doctors and added that it is demoralising for the medical community.

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max available with over Rs 75000 off in Flipkart sale on Independence Day, check details

Watch: Nita Ambani gives glimpse of granddaughter Veda in viral video, poses with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani in London

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Mission 2047: PM Modi reveals plan to advance India on ‘path of glory’ by 100th Independence Day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE