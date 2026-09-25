'Not Linked To Controversy': ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s 2 outreach events in UP

The outreach program for young voters in Meerut, originally scheduled for Friday, and in Varanasi on September 28 has been postponed. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that this decision, made on September 21, was due to issues with the venue, scheduling conflicts, and natural factors

The Election Commission of India has postponed two Electoral Literacy Club regional conferences in Uttar Pradesh that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was scheduled to address, officials said Friday.

The outreach programme was to be held in Meerut on Friday with an interaction with young voters, followed by a similar Gen-Z engagement event in Varanasi on September 28.

An ECI official said the decision was not linked to the ongoing controversy, and that the two conferences were postponed on September 21 and communicated to officials the same day.

"Adjustments in dates of events is an ongoing process which is necessitated by various factors such as availability of venues, schedules of higher authorities, natural factors," the ECI official said.

Backdrop of internal objections

The decision to put off conferences comes against the backdrop of controversy following report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally objected at least 14 times over past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on additions, deletions and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process.

The ECI has maintained that it took all decisions unanimously.

Officials said there had been many occasions in past when such ELC conferences were postponed or rescheduled in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

What are ELCs?

Electoral Literacy Clubs are voter-education initiatives run by ECI in schools and colleges to familiarise young and first-time voters with electoral processes. These include registration, polling, counting, and the Commission's constitutional role.

The current phase, branded ELC 2.0, is being rolled out through regional conferences held state by state, and forms part of the Commission's broader outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections