'Not just medal, you have won hearts': Anurag Thakur felicitates Olympians

This year India has won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics which has been the best ever performance till date.

Felicitating the Olympians who returned to India after winning medals at Tokyo Olympics, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that they didn't just win the medals but also hearts.

A special felicitation ceremony was held at the Ashoka hotel on Monday to honour all seven Indian Olympic medalists and other national players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, was held at the grand Ashoka Hotel.

"Not only medals, you all have won the hearts of Indians," Thakur said. He continued saying, "You are the new heroes of new India," he added.

"PM Modi has kept the spirit of Olympians always high. He talked with them before leaving for Tokyo and even in between to keep the morale high," the minister said.

He added that PM Modi was in contact with their parents also during these days and enquired about their health.

India's hero at the Tokyo Olympics -- Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal for Javelin Throw, Ravi Dahiya won Silver medal for Wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won Silver (Weightlifting), P.V. Sindhu Bronze (Badminton), Lovlina Borgohain Bronze (Boxing), Bajrang Poonia won Bronze (Wrestling) and the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

India has won one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

