‘Not just Jijaji, entire family interested in real estate’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress march

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, June 13, in view of the summons issued to him in relation to the National Herald money laundering case. Protesting the summons issued to Gandhi, Congress leaders across the country took to the streets as a form of protest.

Slamming the march conducted by Congress members against the ED summons issued to the Gandhi family, BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed the opposition’s movement, where the party attempted to show its strength in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

While slamming the Gandhi family and Congress party, Smriti Irani said that the march by the party was aimed at putting pressure on the central agency, and no one should be put above the law, “not even Rahul Gandhi”, as per ANI reports.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Smriti Irani said, “Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed...It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family.”

Why is Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/zsyOh9X7Z2 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

While speaking further about the National Herald newspaper case, the union minister said, “Why is Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate.”

Further, Irani said that the purpose behind the march conducted by Congress was not to show their strength, but to allegedly protect the assets of the Gandhi family, which are priced at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Smriti Irani said, “Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom.”

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, went to the Congress HQ and then marched to the ED office for the questioning. They were joined by hundreds of INC workers, in an attempt to protest against the summons.

Heavy security was deployed in and around the ED office located at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road as hundreds of Congress workers marched towards the agency as a protest against the summons sent to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in connection with the money laundering case.

