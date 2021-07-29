Not just English, now you can get Aadhaar card in your desired language

Every person in India needs an Aadhaar card now. At present, most of the printing on the Aadhaar card is done in the English language only. However, it is not necessary that all people in all parts of the country know English, so now UIDAI has started the facility of making the Aadhaar card in regional languages.

You can change your Aadhaar card into English, Assamese, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi languages. You can also apply online to change the language in Aadhaar. Here is the complete process of this new facility of Aadhaar.

To update the language in Aadhaar, you first go to the official website of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/. Here, under the Update Aadhaar section, click on Update Demographic Data Online. Now you will reach the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal from this. On this page, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number, enter the captcha security code and click on send OTP. Now you will get a 6 digit one-time-password on your registered mobile number. Now enter OTP and click on the login button. On the next screen, click the Update Demographics Data button.

Now the next page will have the details of all the demographic data. Now select your regional language. Name and address will also be selected by default. Now submit your application by following the given procedure to update demographics in the popup. If your name is already spelt correctly in the local language then you do not need much correction here. You check the spelling once and edit it. Similarly, edit the address. Now click on preview in the last and check once that all the information is correct then proceed further. Now a one-time password will come on your mobile. Proceed by entering the OTP.

If you want to change the language of the Aadhaar card, then you will also have to pay the prescribed fee. For this, you can make online payment using your debit/credit card or net banking. After this, the request for the new language update will be submitted in your Aadhaar and you will be able to download the new Aadhaar.

The process of updating the language in the Aadhaar card may take from 1 to 3 weeks. If you want, you can also get your local language changed in Aadhaar through Aadhaar Seva Kendra.