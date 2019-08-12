Not just Article 370, it was against terror too: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had no double minds about the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an event in the national capital, the Home Minister said that he’s certain that the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government would lead to peace in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking during the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman said that the government was worried about the numbers in Rajya Sabha over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

According to Shah, the move will end terrorism in Kashmir. He lauded Rajya Sabah Chairman Naidu, saying, “I was worried as to what would happen in Rajya Sabha. It is because of Venkaiah ji that all supported this (abrogation of Article 370).”

KRISHNA-ARJUNA Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the ‘Mission Kashmir’

Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are like Krishna-Arjuna combination,’ he said at the function

He gave it a humorous turn saying, ‘We do not know who is Krishna and Arjuna between the two, they only know who is what. I will say good luck to you and to the country, through you’

“Venkaiah ji struggled to abrogate Article 370 and when the same was done, he was the Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha,” Shah added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Shah, the newly appointed Home Minister, after days of preparations.

Paramilitary forces personnel were sent to Jammu and Kashmir and the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, tourists were asked to return from the Valley at the earliest. An advisory was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, asking the pilgrims and the tourists to cut short their trip.

The Bill witnessed party lines blurring as several leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress, supported the move to abrogate Article 370. Several opposition parties, however, criticised the manner in which the move was taken.

The bill was passed easily by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The National Conference has challenged the government’s move in the Supreme Court.