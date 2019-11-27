Headlines

'Not in our hands': Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on skyrocketing onion prices

"We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," Paswan said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 09:07 PM IST

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the government cannot keep the rising onion prices in check, saying, "it's not in our hands" to tackle the crisis.

However, Ram Vilas Paswan said that government is doing everything in its power to contain the price rise. He made the statement in response to a question regarding the issue asked in the parliament.

"We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," he said, adding that the government has decided to import onions from other countries to control the surge in prices to about Rs 80-100 per kg in the market.

He said that there is a mismatch in the supply-demand relationship of onions, however, it is trying to implement measures to improve availability.

Earlier on November 5, Ram Vilas Paswan held a meeting with secretary Consumer Affairs, Secretary Food, and other senior officials of the ministry to review the prices and availability of onions across the country.

According to a press release, several steps were taken during the meeting to curb the price rise and the reasons for the increase in prices were discussed.

"Due to the delay in arrival of monsoon, the sowing was delayed which had a cascading effect on arrival in the mandis. Also, untimely rains and the two cyclones had an impact on the overall production and also hindered the transportation of onions, especially from Maharashtra," the statement said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Paswan said that the government is taking all possible steps to curb price rise including creating a buffer stock of 56,700 tons of onion out of which 1,525 tons are available with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) at present, banning export of onions so as to retain stock for domestic consumption and putting stock holding limit of 10 MT for retailers and 50 MT for wholesalers to ensure a constant and healthy supply in the market. 

Enumerating the reasons for the spurt in prices, the minister said that all steps were taken but there is a 30-40% reduction in production on onions and the supply has been disrupted due to rains. The arrival in Delhi Mandi is up to 25% lesser than those in the same months of previous years.

Talking about the key decisions taken to augment supplies further, Paswan said that the government will act as a facilitator for the import of onion. "Phytosanitary and fumigation requirements have been suitably liberalised by the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate imports up to November 30, subject to certain conditions. This will facilitate the immediate import of onions without compromising with safety and quality. Along with that, Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Iran are being requested to facilitate the supply of onions to India. Commerce Ministry has also been asked to see the feasibility of banning the export of dehydrated onions which can then be used for domestic consumption," he said.

NAFED was directed to supply the maximum possible quantities to Mother Dairy/Safal for retailing in Delhi.

