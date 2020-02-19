Not in a hurry for US trade deal, says India ahead of Trump visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, India on Wednesday said both sides don't want to rush into a trade deal and the deal is not stuck.

"Both sides want to reach an understanding with outcomes that balances both sides" and US and India "don't want to rush into the deal as the issues are complicated and many decisions having an impact on people's lives and long term economic consequences," a government source told WION.

"We look to the future and seek to achieve win-win solution for both side" and as we do that we don't want comprises and "not in a hurry to rush into a trade deal on the eve of the visit," the source further said.

Asked, if the deal is stuck, the source said, "Not correct to say India-US trade deal is stuck. It is an ongoing process. Both ministers have agreed to talk and looking at a larger Free trade agreement."

Earlier, Trump indicated that a bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards as he was "saving the big deal" with India for later.

"Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on. We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India," Trump said.

India US trade has been growing more than 10% per annum over the past 2 years and the trade deficit has been declining and expected to reduce as New Delhi imports more US oil and gas and purchase of civilian planes. The US is India's 6th largest importer of crude oil and India is now its 4th largest customer.

India is also keen that the US restores Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which is Washington's largest and oldest trade preference program by was withdrawn last year for India.

Trump, whose two-day visit of India begins on February 24, will be accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump are scheduled to address "Namaste Trump" event at the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad on February 24. The event is likely to be attended by more than 1 lakh people.

Before the event, both leaders will take part in a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the stadium. They will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram.