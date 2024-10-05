Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

HomeIndia

India

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the SCO Summit is taking place in Islamabad this time, because, similar to India, Pakistan too, is a recent member of the bloc.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that he is not going to Islamabad to discuss "India-Pakistan relations" but his visit is all about the multilateral event, which is the SCO Summit 2024, taking place in the neighboring country. The minister said that he is traveling to Pakistan only to be a "good member of the SCO".

"Yes, I am scheduled to go to Pakistan in the middle of this month and that is for the meeting of the SCO --the heads of government meeting," Jaishankar said while delivering the Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance organized by IC Centre for Governance in New Delhi.

"I expect that there would be a lot of media interest because the very nature of the relationship is such and I think we will deal with it. But I do want to say it will be there for a multilateral event, I mean I am not going there to discuss India-Pakista relations. I am going there to be a good member of the SCO. Since I am a courteous and civil person, I will behave myself accordingly," he underlined.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the SCO Summit is taking place in Islamabad this time, because, similar to India, Pakistan too, is a recent member of the bloc. "Normally the Prime Minister goes to the high-level meeting, the heads of state, that's in line with the tradition. It so happens that the meeting is taking place in Pakistan, because, like us, they are a relatively recent member," Jaishankar added.

On being asked about his planning before he heads to the summit, the EAM stated, "Of course, I am planning for it. In my business, you plan for everything that you are going to do, and for a lot of things that you are not going to do, and which could happen also, you plan for that as well."

On Friday, the MEA said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be traveling to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place in October.

On being asked about India's participation in the upcoming SCO Summit, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan to participate in the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15-16."

Earlier in August, India received an invitation from Pakistan for the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in-person meeting. In May 2023, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the SCO meeting in Goa. This was the first visit by a Foreign Minister of Pakistan to India in six years.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Its predecessor was the mechanism of the Shanghai Five. Currently, the SCO countries include nine member states: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The SCO has three observer states: Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Belarus.

At the Samarkand SCO Summit in 2022, the process of raising the status of the Republic of Belarus within the Organisation to the level of a member state started. The SCO has 14 dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

'Virat Kohli one of the greatest, Babar Azam yet to...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer denies any comparison

'Virat Kohli one of the greatest, Babar Azam yet to...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer denies any comparison

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement