Not funny: Stung by satire, Kumaraswamy threatens law to 'control' media

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has threatened the media in his state, and has said he is considering introducing legislation to control the media in his state. Kumaraswamy took particular aim at electronic media for treating politicians like "jokers".

Speaking at a book launch in Mysuru on Sunday, Kumaraswamy complained about what he perceived as unfavourable media coverage of him, terming it "irresponsible reporting". He further railed against what seem to have been satirical portrayals of him and other politicians by the media.

"Whom are you (media) trying to help by misusing our name. I'm thinking of bringing in a law. What have you thought of us politicians? You think we're jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you? Who gave you authority to show everything humorously?" Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying, by news agency ANI.

"Do you think the government will keep quiet? The government is mulling over a law so that there is some control on irresponsible reporting," he said, according to The Times of India. Other reports of his speech said he had clarified that what he was proposing was not a ban.

Kumaraswamy has been heading a troubled government since May 2018. He had become Chief Minister, heading a coalition with the Congress, despite having won only half the seats that the Congress had managed. Since then, infighting within the coalition and within the two parties.

Also, with a number of first-time ministers in the cabinet, the government has repeatedly been under pressure from the media.

Kumaraswamy's threat against the media came on a day when exit polls largely predicted a very poor showing for the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even in the unlikely event that such legislation does materialise, it is almost certain to be challenged in the courts on a Constitutional basis.